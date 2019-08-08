JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has confirmed there is one case of measles in Jefferson County.

12News is still looking to gather more details about the case and have not been told yet who the person is or where they are located.

The DSHS released the advisory in late July and is the first confirmed case of measles this year in Jefferson County.

While alarming, medical professionals tell the community not to panic but do be aware.

TAN Healthcare CEO Dena Hughes said "The importance of the advisory is to bring awareness, period, point blank."

The Triangle Area Network (TAN Healthcare) found out about the confirmed case on Thursday and shared the report with 12News.

"We're not talking about an outbreak, an outbreak is three or more," said Hughes. "When you have one, you at least want to make sure the community is aware."

The number of cases in Texas has grown to 21 in 2019, that's more than the last two years combined.

"The most important thing is to make sure you are practicing good hygiene, hand hygiene," said Mina Tanaka, Adult Medicine Doctor for TAN Healthcare. "Making sure you're washing your hands, using Purell or hand sanitizer whenever you're coming in contact with public spaces."

One case of measles may seem small, but the disease is highly contagious.

90 percent of people who are not immune or vaccinated will get it.

The symptoms may not appear right away.

"'It typically might look like a cold or flu initially," said Tanaka. "You actually don't have any symptoms until 7 to 14 days after you've been exposed to the virus."

If you've been vaccinated, the likelihood of getting measles is slim.

TAN Healthcare encourages anyone with questions or concerns about measles should ask a doctor.

Hughes said "It's important for us as a medical community to make sure we're ahead of the curve, so that we can combat any potential infections and reduce the number of confirmed cases we have in our county."

This is a developing story, 12News will provide updates when confirmed information is released.



From a Triangle Area Network news release:

Dena Hughes, TAN Healthcare (Triangle Area Network) CEO, said that the Department of State Health Services has confirmed seven cases of measles infection in Jefferson, Galveston, Harris and Montgomery counties.

“As of July 30, there have been 21 reported cases of measles in Texas,” she said. “To date, we are aware of at least one case in Jefferson County.” According to a July 29 DSHS measles news update, “Measles is so contagious that if someone has it, 90 percent of the people around that person who are not immune will become infected.”

The agency’s infectious disease control site notes that the airborne virus is able to survive for up to two hours in a space in which an infected person has coughed or sneezed.”

Dr. Shannon Schrader, TAN Healthcare Medical Director, explained that individuals who have been immunized and do not have a compromised immune system do not face significant risk of infection.

Schrader noted that while most of the public is aware that individuals who have not been vaccinated are at risk of infection, much of the public may not realize that other populations could be at risk of infection.

“Anyone that may have a suppressed immune system, which would be from HIV or from chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer, for example, are not protected against measles from an antibody protection, and they may be at risk of contracting measles from a source that has the infection itself,” he said.

Dr. Mina Tinaka, TAN Healthcare Internal Medicine Physician, said that not everyone who is at risk of infection is necessarily able to receive a vaccination.

“There are people in our community who have medical contraindications to getting vaccinated. We have to look out for the greater good,” she said.

Tinaka said that for those who are able, obtaining a measles vaccination is a social responsibility but that caring for oneself should also be a priority.

“You have to look out for yourself, because you could be exposed to measles. If you don’t have that protection, then you could get very sick and potentially die from the infection,” she said.

Hughes noted that TAN Healthcare physicians and staff are working to ensure that area communities have the most up-to-date information, in part by hosting an October health conference that addresses measles, but individuals should remain proactive with their health.