PORT ARTHUR — One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Port Arthur on Saturday night.

It happened around 10:53 p.m. in the 4100 block of 32nd street in Port Arthur.

An officer on the scene told 12news the man was taken by a private car to Christus Southeast Texas St. Mary in Port Arthur.

The victim was transported later to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

