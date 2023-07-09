Orange resident killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Vidor

DPS Troopers say the driver crashed in the 861 exit collapsible barrier on Saturday morning.

VIDOR, Texas — DPS Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle deadly crash on I-10 in Vidor early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Troopers say a 2004 Ford Expedition was heading west when the driver hit the 861 exit collapsible barrier at 6:18 a.m. The driver, 41-year-old Orange resident James McNeil, failed to control his speed when he crashed, according to DPS.

McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose Simonton. The passenger, a man from Orange, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

12News is working to learn the condition of the passenger.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.