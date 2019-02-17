BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police responded to a shooting at a nightclub in downtown Beaumont on Orleans Street early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Safari Club on Orleans Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 17. Eyewitnesses told the 12news crew on scene that someone was shot in the stomach. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley confirmed that a 24-year-old man from Port Arthur received a gunshot wound to his abdomen, but she said he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Riley told 12News about 300 people were gathered at the Safari Club for a RIP party to remember Gariyon Coleman, the 19-year-old who was shot and killed last summer in an apartment complex on South 8th Street in Beaumont. A fight started inside the club, leading to the shooting, Riley said.

Officers arriving on scene evacuated the club and found the shooting victim outside in the 300 block of Crockett Street. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Riley said the man is expected to recover.

Hospital staff told officers the man who was shot is in stable but critical condition, Riley said in a later statement.

Riley said witnesses are not cooperating with police. She told 12News several suspects may have been involved.

Coleman's aunt, Taecia Jones, spoke to 12News on behalf of the family.

"Whatever occurred at Club Safari had no ties to my nephew or our family," she said. "It's a rough day for us, especially his mother and siblings."

Officers taped off crime scenes in two different parking lots outside the Safari Club and behind the Brent Coon and Associates building near Crockett Street and Orleans Street.

Bart Masters / KBMT

There were three different crime scenes, Riley said, one where officers found the man who was shot as well as two others. Two vehicles were also shot at the same time.

"Witnesses have not cooperated with investigators, and it is unknown if the victim will file charges," Riley said in a statement. "This is a frustrating common occurrence detectives deal with when investigating crimes."

Riley asked that anyone with information about the shooting talk to Beaumont Police or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

