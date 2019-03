BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a shooting at a bar near the Lamar University campus.

The shooting happened at The Getaway Lounge just before 2 a.m. Sunday, March 17.

One person is dead and two other people were shot during the incident that were taken by in a car to a nearby hospital.

Beaumont Police said they will be releasing more information about the shooting but right now details are limited.