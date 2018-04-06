One person has died in a multiple-vehicle accident on US 190 in Tyler County near Dam B.

Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Justice of the Peace Martha Dawson pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS is urging drivers to use caution and to stay alert.

