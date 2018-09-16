BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have announced that one person was killed in motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The man who was killed has been identified as 66-year-old Ronnie Linder. as 66 year old.

Two motorcycles were traveling at high speeds when they lost both lost control in the curve of East Cardinal Drive near the I-10 interchange with Highway 69, police said. The crash took place in the 5900 block of Cardinal Drive.

Both motorcycles traveled down the embankment onto Ohio Street. Three riders were involved in the crash, but the other two were transported to a hospital with major injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

