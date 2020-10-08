x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local News

One dead after reported major crash near Beaumont car wash

An SUV appeared to have collided with a brick pillar in the vacuum area of the car wash at Washington Blvd. and Avenue B

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is dead after a crash in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd. Sunday afternoon. 

Officials haven't released confirmed information about what led up to the crash, which appeared to have taken place near Avenue B and Washington in front of Super Car Wash. 

The westbound lanes were closed after the crash. A red Jeep SUV appeared to have collided with a brick column near the vacuum area at the car wash. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12NewsNow.com 

What is a payroll tax holiday?

Texas DPS trooper arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault

Name of Beaumont police officer killed in wrong-way crash released