One dead after reported major crash near Beaumont car wash

An SUV appeared to have collided with a brick pillar in the vacuum area of the car wash at Washington Blvd. and Avenue B

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is dead after a crash in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd. Sunday afternoon.

Officials haven't released confirmed information about what led up to the crash, which appeared to have taken place near Avenue B and Washington in front of Super Car Wash.

The westbound lanes were closed after the crash. A red Jeep SUV appeared to have collided with a brick column near the vacuum area at the car wash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.