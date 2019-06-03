ORANGE, Texas — An 18-wheeler was engulfed in flames, along with a passenger vehicle following a crash on I-10 in Orange County near FM 1136 and near mile marker 870 east of Vidor.

DPS was called to the crash around 10:15 p.m. according to a DPS news release. Early information indicates a passenger vehicle was stopped in eastbound traffic lanes of I-10 when it was rear ended according to the release. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames at the time of impact according to the release.

All eastbound traffic will remain shut down into the early morning for the investigation, and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

