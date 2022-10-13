x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead in early-morning explosion, house fire in Beaumont

Firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St.
Credit: 12News

BEAUMONT, Texas — At least one person is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning in Beaumont.

City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St.

At least one person died after there was an explosion and fire that destroyed a home according to a Beaumont Fire Department spokesperson.

As of 10:30 a.m. firefighters and investigators were still in the scene.

The wood frame home appeared to be completely destroyed.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download the 12News app

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Thursday evening's 'One Pot Throwdown' will benefit United Way agencies

Before You Leave, Check This Out