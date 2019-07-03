PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police confirm one person is critically injured following a traffic accident involving a person riding a horse and a pickup truck in the 6900 block of West Port Arthur Road.

Police have not yet released the age of the person riding the horse.

Police tell 12News he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and confirm the horse involved was killed. He was responsive when police arrived on scene.

A woman who says her son is a friend of the person injured says a group of men were riding horses. She tells 12News the man injured is an 18-year-old.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

12News has a crew on scene.