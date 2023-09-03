'This road isn't always easy' : Program at One City Church helps guide Southeast Texans struggling with addiction

The Celebrate Recovery program is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One City Church in Beaumont is helping lead the fight against addiction among Southeast Texans.

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., the church doors open offering a safe space.

This is all a part of the church's "Celebrate Recovery" program, which is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind, according to the One City Church website.

The program is in partnership with a treatment center and four recovery houses.

Addiction looks different for everyone and can happen to anyone.

"I mean I was raised in a good family came from a good home my brother is an engineer and I just took a different path," Becky Hantz said.

Hantz and Rebecka Cherry have a combined 40+ years of sobriety.

"This road isn't always easy, but it's a lot better than the road I use to be on," Cherry said.

If you met Hantz and Cherry years ago, they would say they were on a path to destruction.

"I ended up an IV heroin addict," Hantz said.

Cherry says her weakness, was also drugs.

"I come from a background of abuse, sexual abuse, physical and mental abuse, spiritual abuse that led me to a life of prostitution," Cherry said.

At the point that they hit rock bottom, the women discovered the Celebrate Recovery program.

"It wasn't just about the drugs, it was about what had happened to me and this program literally saved my life," Cherry said.

The women use their experience to serve as recovery leaders for the program and help those who were once in their shoes.

"I'm honored to be able to come back here and give back to the ladies because I went through the same treatment centers that they're in now," Hantz said.

Henry and Jeni Martinez are the coordinators behind the Celebrate Recovery program.

"We have a lesson that we follow every week and the we also have a testimony that we share and then we break into small group, they're issue specific and gender specific," Henry Martinez said.

As addiction grows across the country, they say these men and women are in the fight of their lives.

"You see the fentanyl crisis everybody is talking about right now and it's tearing families up, but the thing about it is we want people to know there is victory whether it be what we call hurt hang ups or habit," Henry Martinez said.

Cherry says the first step of addiction is admitting you have a problem and most of the time, that's the hardest part.

This program is free and open for anyone to attend, regardless if you are battling addiction or not.