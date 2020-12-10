Old Humane Society building damaged by 2016 fire being demolished

The building was heavily damaged by a fire in 2016 that killed 74 dogs. Since then, the Humane Society of Southeast Texas operated out of trailers.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Demolition at the old Humane Society of Southeast Texas building started this week.

The building was heavily damaged by a fire in 2016 that killed 74 dogs. Since the fire, the Humane Society of Southeast Texas has operated out of trailers and makeshift shelters to house the dogs and cats.

The Humane Society will not know when construction will begin on a new building until the end of this year, but the building will be on the same property, shelter manager Dee Dee Goode said.

The shelter considered putting the new building on Major Drive in Beaumont, but a feasibility study determined it would be best to rebuild at the same location, Goode said.

The old building has been empty since the fire.

The new building will cost about $2.5 million, which is less than previous plans to rebuild.