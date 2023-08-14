OFFICIALS: No injuries reported after discarded cigarette butt in bushes caused fire at Lufkin hotel

The city said that because of the damage, the business will likely be closed for the foreseeable future.

LUFKIN, Texas — Officials say a discarded cigarette butt likely caused a fire at a Lufkin hotel Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites, located at 4402 S. First Street, and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control just before 9:30 p.m.

According to the city of Lufkin, Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said the discarded cigarette butt was placed in a mulched flower bed with shrubbery in the front corner of Comfort Suites. Jarman believes this cigarette butt caused the fire.

A passerby reported a small fire in the bushes against the building at 10 minutes before 8 p.m. Jarman said fire burned from the ground into the structure’s attic. Everyone evacuated the building and no one was injured.

The city said that because of the damage, the business will likely be closed for the foreseeable future.

Lufkin Fire has responded to 17 grass and wildfires since July 20 when Angelina County enacted a burn ban.

Jarman stressed the importance of being careful when discarding a cigarette butt.

"Stomp out cigarette butts, pour water on them, or put them in proper receptacles,” Jarman said. “Never throw them out of your vehicle window or toss them and walk away.”