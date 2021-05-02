Officials identify woman hit, killed by I-10 traffic near Texas-Louisiana state line

56-year-old Pamela Brown, of Orange, was struck twice on the highway.

ORANGE, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the woman who was struck and killed along I-10 near the Texas-Louisiana state line on January 18.

56-year-old Pamela Brown, of Orange, was struck twice on the highway, according to a DPS crash report.

A 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-10 when Brown stepped out into the traffic lane and was hit, according to a DPS news release.

After the first collision, the woman was struck again by a 2016 Toyota passenger vehicle.

Both drivers, who are from Louisiana, stopped and provided statements to DPS Troopers. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although Brown has been identified, DPS Troopers have been unable to locate any family members. Officials are asking anyone with information about Brown’s family to contact DPS at 936-699-7340.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.