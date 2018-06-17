The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has found 58-year-old Michael David Parker who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Parker was found safe along the Neches River bank, about two miles north of where he went missing.

Before Sunday morning, Parker was last seen walking away from the 200 block of Sharon Lane in the Vidor area, near the Lakeview Sandbar and has not been seen since 1:30 or 2 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Orange County sheriff’s office said Parker has a medical condition which causes short-term memory loss.

He often takes short walks with a care taker but this time he left without their knowledge.

The Orange county sheriff’s office received a call that Parker was missing at 5:45 p.m.



Parker was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple, blue and white striped western type button down long sleeve shirt with brown work boots.



Parker is 6’2” and weighs about 220 pounds with short brown hair and a brown or gray full beard.



Parker was wearing the same shirt he is wearing in this photo but his beard is fuller than pictured here.



The Sheriff’s Office was being assisted by several agencies and searched the surrounding area and waterways for several hours.

