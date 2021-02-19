Officials ask residents to avoid dripping faucets during freeze

GROVES, Texas — It’s something many were taught to do growing up. Drip faucets to prevent damaging pipes during a hard freeze. But officials are asking you not to do that. With water systems on the mend there’s another technique they would like you to use instead.



"Now that we’re able to get those pressures built back up and we’re starting to gain we need people to shut their water off outside and then drain their pipes this time instead of dripping those pipes."



Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud, like other community leaders, are asking you to close those faucets.



"Because if they keep dripping them those pipes we’re probably going to lose the progress that we’ve made in our water system."



Turning your water off is as simple as a turn of a wrench, but if you’re having any issues there is help available.



"Just contact your city with any issues on that and they’ll come out and help you. Because it helps us out to help you out."



With repairs being made across Southeast Texas, the biggest issue now is building water pressure. Without it, water cannot be treated properly and boil water orders will continue.



"Well we have to get our pressure above 50 pounds per square inch. And that means that there’s good pressure on the system. And then we have to be able to put the chemicals in the system. And that’s where that pressure comes into play. Because you have to get your system above that pressure to put the chemicals in."



While there is no exact time table for when things will be back to normal, with everyone’s help it will be sooner than later.