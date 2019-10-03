HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy responding to a call about a domestic disturbance ended up being in an officer-involved shooting around midday on Sunday, the sheriff said.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News the domestic disturbance was on Atlantic Road west of Sour Lake on Highway 105. Davis says 4-year-old girl was struck in the leg by gunfire and was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. according to Davis. Someone inside the home called law enforcement and said they were in danger according to Davis.

The 27-year-old suspect may have sexually assaulted the caller before deputies arrived according to Davis. When the deputy arrived, the suspect fled and tried to run over the deputy according to Davis.

Davis says a protective order was in place against the suspect which he states he was not allowed at the house. The order was issued back in January and is good for 12 months according to Davis.

Officers on scene said the suspect was taken to a local hospital.

We're expecting another update from him soon.