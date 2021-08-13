Port Arthur police release name of teen killed in Friday night single-vehicle crash

Port Arthur police responded to a call about an accident where a car struck a tree on Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:39 p.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 17-year-old male is dead after a Friday night Port Arthur car accident where a vehicle crashed into a tree.

Port Arthur police responded to a call on Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:39 p.m., about an accident where a vehicle was traveling south on Memorial Boulevard at a high rate of speed, when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of the roadway.

The car had extensive damage, and the driver, identified as Adrian Castellanos, was pronounced dead by Judge Gillam who responded to the scene. The Advanced Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release: