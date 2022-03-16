China residents might notice change in water smell, taste starting Wednesday

The city will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine.

CHINA, Texas — People living in China might notice a change in how the water tastes and smells starting on Wednesday.

The City of China is temporarily changing the disinfectant being used in the water distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine to "help improve the quality of your water overall," according to a news release.

The conversion will start Wednesday, March 16, and last until Friday, April 15.

From a City of China news release:

The City of China public water system, (PWS) ID 1230038 will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on 03/16/2022 and continue through 04/15/2022 During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.

Public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. Chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia, is widely used as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of disinfection by-product contaminants. Prolonged use of chloramine coupled with other factors that can affect water quality, such as high temperatures or stagnation of water, may result in the growth and/or persistence of organic matter within the pipes of the distribution system, which may hinder the ability to maintain an adequate disinfectant residual. A temporary conversion to free chlorine, partnered with flushing activities, helps to rid distribution pipes of this organic matter and improve the quality of your water overall. City of China has chosen to implement a temporary disinfectant conversion to free chlorine based on the following:

Total residual not consistent Nitrification Disinfection demand not linear, time chloramines have been used as primary disinfectant

Please share this information with all people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (i.e., people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact James McDaniel at 409-752-5403.



