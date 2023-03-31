Odor investigation triggers evacuation of Charlton-Pollard Elementary in Beaumont

Firefighters tested inside the school building but they have not yet been able to determine the identity or origin of the odor.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An odor inside a Beaumont ISD elementary school triggered an evacuation of Friday morning.

Charlton-Pollard Elementary School was evacuated due to the odor of unknown origin according to district spokesperson Jackie Simien.

Firefighters with Beaumont Fire Rescue tested inside the school building but they have not yet been able to determine the identity or the source of the odor she told 12News.

There were no reported chemical releases at nearby plants this morning she said.

As a precaution all students were taken to the Early College High School Simien said.

The precautionary evacuation was ordered by superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen as a safety measure Simien said.

Parents were eventually told by the district they could pick up their children at the early college campus and just before 1:10 p.m. only 50 of 459 students remained at that campus.

Students were not in danger but the campus was evacuated as a precaution according to Simien. No one has needed any medical attention.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.