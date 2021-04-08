Family mourns loss of Odom Academy band director who died at 37

The 37-year-old band director had a passion for life but her aunt, Kathy Stelly, said her heart was in music.



"She probably was 10 years old, and she was talking about being a music teacher all she ever wanted. It's true. It's just, it's all she wanted," Stelly said.



Williams played bass in the Night & Day orchestra, but nothing fulfilled her like teaching.



"When she got to that Odom Academy in Beaumont, she just found her home,” Stelly said. “She loved her students, and it's just really everything she wanted to be. She was just the happiest at life. It was exactly what she wanted to do.”



She didn't have children of her own, but she still had hundreds of students that she loved.



"She loved her kids,” Stelly said. “She just went out of her way to make sure they had what they needed to succeed, and music is so good for everyone and she was the facilitator for that for those kids."



Williams’ family said they are left with memories of her happy and joyful life that ended too soon.



"It's a big void,” Stelly said. “I don't know how we're going to have our family gatherings anymore. She was the center of it. She was just real happy all the time."