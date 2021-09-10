List : October-inspired events happening around Southeast Texas

From dog inspired brunches to murder inspired dinners, Southeast Texans are set to be in for none of the tricks but all the treats.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Multiple Southeast Texas cities are hosting October-inspired events that will provide community members with no tricks but all the treats. From dog inspired brunches to murder inspired dinners, area cities have come up with multiple "spook"-tacular events for Southeast Texans of all ages to enjoy.

Some events, like Dogtoberfest, have already taken place and were a hit according to organizers. Dogtoberfest took place in downtown Beaumont Saturday and featured a "Strut Your Mutt" parade, paw readings, games for children and dogs to adopt, among other paw-some activities.

October-inspired events happening across Southeast Texas

October 10

Dogtober brunch at Madison's on Dowlen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

Dino Stroll at Ford Park Entertainment Complex

Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

October 12

Carrie Welling at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 7 p.m.

Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705

October 13

Steven Curtis Chapman with special guest Mac Powell at the Jefferson Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 345 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701

October 14

United Way Hometown Huddle at the Beaumont Civic Center 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Murder Mystery Dinner at the Carl Parker Multi Purpose Center Lamar State College Port Arthur

Located at 1800 Lakeshore Dr, Port Arthur, TX 77640

October 15

Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

War Wagon Cigar Lounge One Year Anniversary at Pour Brothers Brewery from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Located at 585 Wall St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Casey Chesnutt at Free State Cellars 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632

October 16

Asleep at the Wheel at Lutcher Theatre for Performing Art at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 707 Main Ave, Orange, TX 77630

Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

Oktoberfest at Rogers Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 1455 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706

Symphony Concert: From the Heart at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 765 Pearl St, Beaumont, TX 77701

2021 Walk to end Alzheimer's at the Beaumont Event Centre from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 700 Crockett St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Fall Market Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at Boston Avenue, Nederland, TX 77627

Bucktober Fest at Buckstin Brewing Company

Located at 1211 Boston Ave, Nederland, TX 77627

It's Fall, Y'all! Craft and Vendor Market at Cottage Boutique in Orange at 9 a.m.

Located at 11261 TX-12 Suite 400, Orange, TX 77632

Caleb and April at Free State Cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632

October 17

Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

October 19

Chad Richards at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 7 p.m.

Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705

United Way Local LINC Wine and Weeds at The Giving Field from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Located at 2805 Liberty Ave, Beaumont, TX 77702

October 20

Theresa Caputo: The Experience Live! at Ford Park Entertainment Complex at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

October 21

Cole Chaney at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 6:30 p.m.

Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705

The Monster Ball - I Scream Shop Murders Mystery Dinner at the Oaks Event Center

Located at 2110 S. Main St., Vidor, TX 77662

SETX Cattle Baron's Ball - Bingo for a Cure at Madison's on Dowlen at 6 p.m.

Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

October 22

Other Desert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707

Beaumont Museum Madness at the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705

Murder Mystery Dinner at the Vine 2 Wine Vineyard and Winery

Located at 14773 Coon Rd, Winnie, TX 77665

Curse and the Cure at Free State Cellars from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632

October 23

John Jay French museum Pumpkin Walk at the John Jay French Museum

Located at 3025 French Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

Big Thicket Hogs and Strings Cook-off & Music Festival 2021 at the Indian Springs Camp

Located at 6106 Holland Cemetery Rd, Kountze, TX 77625

Other Desert Cities at Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts

Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707

Arc Buddy Walk 2021 at the Beaumont Event Centre at 9 a.m.

Located at 700 Crockett St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Murder Mystery Dinner at Kirby Hill House

Located at 210 E Main St, Kountze, TX 77625

October 24

HolloQueen Drag Brunch at Madison's on Dowlen

Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

Beaumont Museum Madness at the Lamar Dishman Art Museum and the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum

Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705

Wine tasting at Sugas Deep South Cuisine and Jazz Bar

Located at 461 Bowie St, Beaumont, TX 77701

October 26

Spindletop Spookfest at the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705

October 29

Blue October at the Jefferson Theatre at 7 p.m.

Located at 345 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Koe Wetzel at the Ford Park Entertainment Complex at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

Other Dessert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts

Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707

Colorado Canyon Trunk or Treat at Colorado Canyon from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 6110 Folsom Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706

Rusty James and Chris Williamson located at Free State Cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632

Farm to Table Dinner at The Giving Field at 5 p.m.

Located at 2805 Liberty Ave, Beaumont, TX 77702

October 30

Other Dessert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts

Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707



Symphony Concert: ' Symphony of Our World' at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 765 Pearl St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Gift of Life 5K Monster Dash at the Beaumont Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Ghost, Gardens and Goblins at the Beaumont Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at 6088 Babe Zaharias Dr, Beaumont, TX 77705

Silsbee Downtown Halloween bash in Downton Silsbee from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Located at Downtown Silsbee

Gumbo for the Girls at Lumberton City Park at noon

Located at 1300 TX-421, Lumberton, TX 77657

JP Primeaux at Free State cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632

October 31

Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Brunch at Madison on Dowlen

Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

No tricks here! October is FULL of fun to-dos from Oktoberfest celebrations to Halloween haunts all over town. Grab your boos and get ready for a month of spooky, magical and festive SETX shenanigans. 🍂🍻 👻 Posted by Visit Beaumont, TX on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

