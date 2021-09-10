List : October-inspired events happening around Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Multiple Southeast Texas cities are hosting October-inspired events that will provide community members with no tricks but all the treats. From dog inspired brunches to murder inspired dinners, area cities have come up with multiple "spook"-tacular events for Southeast Texans of all ages to enjoy.
Some events, like Dogtoberfest, have already taken place and were a hit according to organizers. Dogtoberfest took place in downtown Beaumont Saturday and featured a "Strut Your Mutt" parade, paw readings, games for children and dogs to adopt, among other paw-some activities.
October-inspired events happening across Southeast Texas
October 10
- Dogtober brunch at Madison's on Dowlen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706
- Dino Stroll at Ford Park Entertainment Complex
Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705
October 12
- Carrie Welling at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 7 p.m.
Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705
October 13
- Steven Curtis Chapman with special guest Mac Powell at the Jefferson Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Located at 345 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701
October 14
- United Way Hometown Huddle at the Beaumont Civic Center 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Murder Mystery Dinner at the Carl Parker Multi Purpose Center Lamar State College Port Arthur
Located at 1800 Lakeshore Dr, Port Arthur, TX 77640
October 15
- Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705
- War Wagon Cigar Lounge One Year Anniversary at Pour Brothers Brewery from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Located at 585 Wall St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Casey Chesnutt at Free State Cellars 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632
October 16
- Asleep at the Wheel at Lutcher Theatre for Performing Art at 7:30 p.m.
Located at 707 Main Ave, Orange, TX 77630
- Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705
- Oktoberfest at Rogers Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 1455 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706
- Symphony Concert: From the Heart at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Located at 765 Pearl St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- 2021 Walk to end Alzheimer's at the Beaumont Event Centre from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Located at 700 Crockett St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Fall Market Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Located at Boston Avenue, Nederland, TX 77627
- Bucktober Fest at Buckstin Brewing Company
Located at 1211 Boston Ave, Nederland, TX 77627
- It's Fall, Y'all! Craft and Vendor Market at Cottage Boutique in Orange at 9 a.m.
Located at 11261 TX-12 Suite 400, Orange, TX 77632
- Caleb and April at Free State Cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632
October 17
- Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705
October 19
- Chad Richards at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 7 p.m.
Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705
- United Way Local LINC Wine and Weeds at The Giving Field from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Located at 2805 Liberty Ave, Beaumont, TX 77702
October 20
- Theresa Caputo: The Experience Live! at Ford Park Entertainment Complex at 7:30 p.m.
Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705
October 21
- Cole Chaney at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 6:30 p.m.
Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705
- The Monster Ball - I Scream Shop Murders Mystery Dinner at the Oaks Event Center
Located at 2110 S. Main St., Vidor, TX 77662
- SETX Cattle Baron's Ball - Bingo for a Cure at Madison's on Dowlen at 6 p.m.
Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706
October 22
- Other Desert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m.
Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707
- Beaumont Museum Madness at the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705
- Murder Mystery Dinner at the Vine 2 Wine Vineyard and Winery
Located at 14773 Coon Rd, Winnie, TX 77665
- Curse and the Cure at Free State Cellars from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632
October 23
- John Jay French museum Pumpkin Walk at the John Jay French Museum
Located at 3025 French Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706
- Big Thicket Hogs and Strings Cook-off & Music Festival 2021 at the Indian Springs Camp
Located at 6106 Holland Cemetery Rd, Kountze, TX 77625
- Other Desert Cities at Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts
Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707
- Arc Buddy Walk 2021 at the Beaumont Event Centre at 9 a.m.
Located at 700 Crockett St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Murder Mystery Dinner at Kirby Hill House
Located at 210 E Main St, Kountze, TX 77625
October 24
- HolloQueen Drag Brunch at Madison's on Dowlen
Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706
- Beaumont Museum Madness at the Lamar Dishman Art Museum and the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum
Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705
- Wine tasting at Sugas Deep South Cuisine and Jazz Bar
Located at 461 Bowie St, Beaumont, TX 77701
October 26
- Spindletop Spookfest at the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705
October 29
- Blue October at the Jefferson Theatre at 7 p.m.
Located at 345 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Koe Wetzel at the Ford Park Entertainment Complex at 7:30 p.m.
Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705
- Other Dessert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts
Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707
- Colorado Canyon Trunk or Treat at Colorado Canyon from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 6110 Folsom Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706
- Rusty James and Chris Williamson located at Free State Cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632
- Farm to Table Dinner at The Giving Field at 5 p.m.
Located at 2805 Liberty Ave, Beaumont, TX 77702
October 30
- Other Dessert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts
Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707
- Symphony Concert: ' Symphony of Our World' at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Located at 765 Pearl St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Gift of Life 5K Monster Dash at the Beaumont Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Located at 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Ghost, Gardens and Goblins at the Beaumont Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Located at 6088 Babe Zaharias Dr, Beaumont, TX 77705
- Silsbee Downtown Halloween bash in Downton Silsbee from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Located at Downtown Silsbee
- Gumbo for the Girls at Lumberton City Park at noon
Located at 1300 TX-421, Lumberton, TX 77657
- JP Primeaux at Free State cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632
October 31
- Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Brunch at Madison on Dowlen
Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706
