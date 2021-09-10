x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

List : October-inspired events happening around Southeast Texas

From dog inspired brunches to murder inspired dinners, Southeast Texans are set to be in for none of the tricks but all the treats.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Multiple Southeast Texas cities are hosting October-inspired events that will provide community members with no tricks but all the treats. From dog inspired brunches to murder inspired dinners, area cities have come up with multiple "spook"-tacular events for Southeast Texans of all ages to enjoy.

Some events, like Dogtoberfest, have already taken place and were a hit according to organizers. Dogtoberfest took place in downtown Beaumont Saturday and featured a "Strut Your Mutt" parade, paw readings, games for children and dogs to adopt, among other paw-some activities. 

October-inspired events happening across Southeast Texas

October 10

  • Dogtober brunch at Madison's on Dowlen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

       Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

  • Dino Stroll at Ford Park Entertainment Complex

       Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

October 12

  • Carrie Welling at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 7 p.m.

       Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705

October 13

  • Steven Curtis Chapman with special guest Mac Powell at the Jefferson Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

       Located at 345 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701 

October 14

  • United Way Hometown Huddle at the Beaumont Civic Center 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

       Located at 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701

  • Murder Mystery Dinner at the Carl Parker Multi Purpose Center Lamar State College Port Arthur

       Located at 1800 Lakeshore Dr, Port Arthur, TX 77640

October 15

  • Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

       Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

  • War Wagon Cigar Lounge One Year Anniversary at Pour Brothers Brewery from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

       Located at 585 Wall St, Beaumont, TX 77701

  • Casey Chesnutt at Free State Cellars 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

       Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632

October 16

  • Asleep at the Wheel at Lutcher Theatre for Performing Art at 7:30 p.m

       Located at 707 Main Ave, Orange, TX 77630

  • Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

       Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

  • Oktoberfest at Rogers Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m

       Located at 1455 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706

  • Symphony Concert: From the Heart at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

       Located at 765 Pearl St, Beaumont, TX 77701

  • 2021 Walk to end Alzheimer's at the Beaumont Event Centre from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

       Located at 700 Crockett St, Beaumont, TX 77701

  • Fall Market Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

       Located at Boston Avenue, Nederland, TX 77627

  • Bucktober Fest at Buckstin Brewing Company

       Located at 1211 Boston Ave, Nederland, TX 77627

  • It's Fall, Y'all! Craft and Vendor Market at Cottage Boutique in Orange at 9 a.m.

       Located at 11261 TX-12 Suite 400, Orange, TX 77632

  • Caleb and April at Free State Cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

       Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632 

October 17

  • Beaumont Comic Con at Ford Park Entertainment Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

       Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

October 19

  • Chad Richards at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 7 p.m. 

       Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705

  • United Way Local LINC Wine and Weeds at The Giving Field from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

       Located at 2805 Liberty Ave, Beaumont, TX 77702

October 20

  • Theresa Caputo: The Experience Live! at  Ford Park Entertainment Complex at 7:30 p.m. 

       Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

October 21

  • Cole Chaney at 7 Oaks Event Garden at 6:30 p.m. 

       Located at 14865 Garner Road, LaBelle, TX 77705

  • The Monster Ball - I Scream Shop Murders Mystery Dinner at the Oaks Event Center

       Located at 2110 S. Main St., Vidor, TX 77662 

  • SETX Cattle Baron's Ball - Bingo for a Cure at Madison's on Dowlen at 6 p.m. 

        Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

October 22

  • Other Desert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. 

       Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707

  • Beaumont Museum Madness at the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

       Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705

  • Murder Mystery Dinner at the Vine 2 Wine Vineyard and Winery 

       Located at 14773 Coon Rd, Winnie, TX 77665

  • Curse and the Cure at Free State Cellars from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

       Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632

October 23

  • John Jay French museum Pumpkin Walk at the John Jay French Museum

       Located at 3025 French Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

  • Big Thicket Hogs and Strings Cook-off & Music Festival 2021 at the Indian Springs Camp

       Located at 6106 Holland Cemetery Rd, Kountze, TX 77625

  • Other Desert Cities at Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts 

       Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707

  • Arc Buddy Walk 2021 at the Beaumont Event Centre at 9 a.m. 

       Located at 700 Crockett St, Beaumont, TX 77701 

       Located at 210 E Main St, Kountze, TX 77625

October 24

  • HolloQueen Drag Brunch at Madison's on Dowlen

       Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

  • Beaumont Museum Madness at the Lamar Dishman Art Museum and the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum 

       Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705

  • Wine tasting at Sugas Deep South Cuisine and Jazz Bar

       Located at 461 Bowie St, Beaumont, TX 77701

October 26

  • Spindletop Spookfest at the Spindletop-Gladys Boomtown Museum from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

       Located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705

October 29

  • Blue October at the Jefferson Theatre at 7 p.m

       Located at 345 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701

  • Koe Wetzel at the Ford Park Entertainment Complex at 7:30 p.m. 

       Located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

  • Other Dessert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts 

       Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707

  • Colorado Canyon Trunk or Treat at Colorado Canyon from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

       Located at 6110 Folsom Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706

  • Rusty James and Chris Williamson located at Free State Cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

       Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632 

  • Farm to Table Dinner at The Giving Field at 5 p.m. 

       Located at 2805 Liberty Ave, Beaumont, TX 77702

October 30

  • Other Dessert Cities at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts

       Located at 4155 Laurel Ave, Beaumont, TX 77707

  • Symphony Concert: ' Symphony of Our World' at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. 

       Located at 765 Pearl St, Beaumont, TX 77701

  • Gift of Life 5K Monster Dash at the Beaumont Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

       Located at 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701

  • Ghost, Gardens and Goblins at the Beaumont Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

       Located at 6088 Babe Zaharias Dr, Beaumont, TX 77705

  • Silsbee Downtown Halloween bash in Downton Silsbee from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

       Located at Downtown Silsbee 

  • Gumbo for the Girls at Lumberton City Park at noon

      Located at 1300 TX-421, Lumberton, TX 77657

  • JP Primeaux at Free State cellars from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

       Located at 4702 Tejas Pkwy, Orange, TX 77632

October 31

  • Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Brunch at Madison on Dowlen

       Located at 4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

No tricks here! October is FULL of fun to-dos from Oktoberfest celebrations to Halloween haunts all over town. Grab your boos and get ready for a month of spooky, magical and festive SETX shenanigans. 🍂🍻 👻

Posted by Visit Beaumont, TX on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com ... 

Related Articles