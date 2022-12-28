Oak Forest Elementary staff excited for opening of new campus in time for spring semester

In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Students from both schools had to learn from portable buildings.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — Excitement is brewing over a new campus for a Vidor ISD elementary school in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage.

In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students from both schools had to learn from portable buildings.

Second Grade Teacher Sharice Fawcett says her excitement to be in a new building is surreal.

"When they announced that we would move in during the Christmas break, that this is truly is a Christmas miracle. What a wonderful way to start the new year," Fawcett said.

Oak Forest Principal Devan Dart says having new technology and space for kids to learn will be so beneficial.

"When we transition, just going to different classes we are outside. So, when kids are outside they get distracted, plus when its raining or cold. It will be different once we are all under one roof," Dart said.

Mrs. Fawcett is excited to help transition her students who have never been in a completed campus.

"These students have not ever been in a regular school at least the second graders I teach. So, I think they will just be in awe of the size and the hallways will be closed in," Fawcett said.

Now, they are still waiting on last minutes installations like Wi-Fi then, hopefully, it's move-in time.

"We are waiting for AT&T to come in and install the Wi-Fi so that everything can be set up to go. Since we can't be operational without internet," Dart said.

Oak Forest Elementary staff and students are set to move into their new campus on January 9, 2023.

FEMA approved the funds to tear down and rebuild both campuses in September 2018. Most of the money it will take to rebuild the schools is coming from FEMA.

In 2019, Vidor ISD received a $1 million grant from Rebuild Texas Fund. The organization helps communities in Texas rebuild after Harvey and focuses on smaller communities.

Many gathered as the Vidor Independent School District broke ground on a new middle school in June 2021. District officials said they received almost $19 million for the project.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...