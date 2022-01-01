Police investigating New Year's Eve homicide of former Beaumont mayoral candidate Joshua Yates

Beaumont Police responded to a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. Friday at his home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A welfare check turned into a homicide investigation for Beaumont Police on New Year’s Eve, according to Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley.

Beaumont Police responded to a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a home located in the 1500 block of CartWright Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead. The victim has been identified by Beaumont Police as Joshua Yates, 34, of Beaumont.

Yates was a former Beaumont mayoral candidate Beaumont in 2019.



Riley said the investigation into his death is ongoing, and they will share more information when it's available.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Beaumont Police Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1500 block of Cartwright.

Friday, 12-31-2021 at 7:25pm, BPD responded to a welfare check and located Joshua Yates, a 34 year old Beaumont resident, deceased in his home. The investigation is ongoing.

