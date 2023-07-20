Nurse steps in to help Port Arthur couple deliver their baby boy in Baptist Hospital parking lot

Tremya McNeal was on the way to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston to be induced, but her son had other plans.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Port Arthur family got a surprise delivery when their new baby was born in a hospital parking lot.

Tremya McNeal was on the way to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston with her fiancé and his mother on Wednesday July 19, 2023.

McNeal had a 10 a.m. appointment to be induced with her second child. She thought she would have enough time to stop for groceries at H-E-B.

But her new son had other plans.

McNeal went into labor and her family rushed to Baptist Hospital.

The family was able to grab Emily Hippler, an emergency room nurse, who rushed into the parking lot to help deliver the baby.

McNeal is grateful for Hippler's quick actions.

"Emily, she, that's my girl. She did very very good. And I really appreciate everybody cause they all worked really fast. They did their best to do everything that needed to be done," said McNeal.

Hippler is happy that she was able to overcome her fear and help the family.

"Its just me and just started to remember. It's like an instinct, you get comfortable with it. But I think my biggest thing was staying calm for mom. And the rest of the family to make sure she wasn't freaking out was the biggest thing. So definitely a big blessing. A bucket list thing that's checked off for sure," said Hippler.

Once the baby had been delivered, the labor and delivery team came outside to take over.

Nurses say Ar'Kel De'shoun Elmore was delivered within two minutes of arriving in the hospital parking lot. He was born at 8:20 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

Mom, dad and baby Ar'Kel are all doing just fine.