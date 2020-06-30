Number of districts reporting positive COVID-19 cases in students are rising, some suspending workouts

"A really hard situation for all of us, I think our goal right now is to get our schools open in August & for us to do that we really need to make some sacrifices."

BEAUMONT, Texas — As the number of cases continue to rise in Southeast Texas, doctors tell 12News they're noticing more kids test positive.

While most kids who get COVID-19 either have a mild case or don't experience symptoms, Dr. Ramona Ataya-Dakour says nobody should be around a large number of people.

"Right now, I don't think anybody should be going out in big groups," Dr. Ataya-Dakour with Greater Beaumont Pediatrics & Family Medicine said.

She says with a recent surge of coronavirus, this summer should be different for everyone.

"This is a really hard situation for all of us," Dr. Ataya-Dakour said. "I think our goal right now is to get our schools open in August and for us to do that we really need to make some sacrifices."

At many schools, summer athletic workouts continue.

Port Arthur Memorial coach Brian Morgan says his team has strictly followed UIL guidelines.

"We've been meticulous in following those guidelines and trying to work out in small groups and rotate in small groups, limit the rotation of coaches," Morgan said.

Monday afternoon, he got word one of his players tested positive for coronavirus.

It's a trend 12News is tracking.

Four other districts (West Orange-Cove CISD, Orangefield ISD [has returned], Legacy Christian & Hamshire-Fannett ISD) have all suspended their workouts due to positive cases or as a precaution.

Coach Morgan says his guys will continue meeting up despite the positive case.

"Our kids are always wearing masks when they are inside, whether that's in the weight room or any other sports that are in the gym," Morgan said.

It's not just athletes testing positive.

Earlier this month, Bridge City ISD canceled prom after several students were reportedly exposed to COVID-19.

Port Neches-Groves ISD confirmed Monday several of its students tested positive, following an extra-curricular event.

Assistant superintendent Julie Gauthier tells 12News all students who were with those believed to have tested positive have been notified.

PNG found out about the cases Sunday, according to Gauthier.

"I'm getting more and more positive cases with kids every day and it's not affecting just the children," Dr. Ataya-Dakour told 12News. "Yes, most of them are mild cases but the grandparents are getting sick too and they're getting stuck in the hospital."

She says everyone needs to understand how easily this virus can spread.

"We do know that social distancing work, we know that wearing a mask works, we do know that avoiding crowds works," Dr. Ataya-Dakour added.

Coach Morgan tells 12News what his players do outside of workouts is up to them, but during team activities it's all about safety.

"We can't control that as a coach, but during those three hours we're going to do what we're supposed to do," Morgan said.

According to the UIL, programs can continue to hold workouts if a player who tested positive for coronavirus was in a small group.

However, those who were in close contact with that player are required to test themselves and quarantine.

Release from superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie:

This morning, our district was notified that a student athlete in one of our summer football training camps has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and we are sending this letter to you in order to be transparent and to give you all the information you need to know.

All students and employees that came in contact with this individual have been sent home to self-isolate for a 14-day period. They do not believe that anyone who had secondary contact (meaning came in contact with someone who had direct contact) is at risk at this time.