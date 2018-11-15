The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the accident that killed a newlywed couple and pilot earlier this month.

NTSB investigators determined the Bell 206B helicopter crashed into the side of a 1,450 foot hill roughly five miles east of the ranch from where it took off. The report details weather conditions and notes that wreckage was spread along a 75-100 yard path. The preliminary report does not list a cause of the accident.

The NTSB has taken the helicopter for further examination.

© 2018 KBMT