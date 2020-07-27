x
‘Nothing like being home,’ | More than 120 North Carolina soldiers return home from Middle East

The soldiers returned to Raleigh-Durham International Airport after a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 120 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), have returned home.

The soldiers returned to Raleigh-Durham International Airport after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

"A special day, the 30th Division honored with World War 2 Presidential Unit Citation ceremony at Headquarters and the first soldiers of the 30th (brigade with lineage to the division) comes back home here from deployment,” said North Carolina Army National Guard (NCARNG) Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, the Assistant Adjutant General for Sustainment.

The 30th ABCT provided fighting vehicles to support the mission and to protect critical infrastructure against ISIS.

Welcome, Home! North Carolina National Guard soldiers return home from the Middle East

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team return home from Middle East deployment.

“Nothing like being home,” NCARNG Pfc. Qurita Patterson, a truck driver assigned to the 30th ABCT said.

This is the ABCT’s third deployment as an entire brigade since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Previous deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq in 2004 and 2009.

