North Orange Baptist Church youth group praying around neighborhoods in lieu of summer mission trip

The group will be in different Orange neighborhoods this week knocking on doors and offering prayer to individuals and families.

ORANGE, Texas — A youth group at the North Orange Baptist Church has turned to praying for others in instead of attending their 2020 summer mission trip.

The youth group will be in the Oak Creek neighborhood Wednesday knocking on doors and offering prayer to individuals and families, according to church member Michelle Tubbleville.

“Since we weren’t able to 'go' on a mission trip this summer we decided to stay here and minister to our own," said Tubbleville.

The group has taken precautions to keep themselves and others safe. They will have on masks and will be practicing social distancing while visiting each home.

They started praying for others in the Greenway 1 and 2 neighborhoods in Orange.

Wednesday, June 15, the group will be in the Oak Creek neighborhood.

On Thursday, the group plans to loop around Thousand Oaks and Guy Lane. And on Friday, you’ll be able to catch them in the Cypress Bayou neighborhood.

