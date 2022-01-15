Manager at north Harris Co. Cracker Barrel dies after being shot during attempted robbery, officials say

The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. as an employee was trying to get into the restaurant.

HOUSTON — An employee of a Cracker Barrel in north Harris County has died after being shot during an attempted robbery Saturday morning, according to officials.

The employee was shot at the restaurant in the 14800 block of the North Freeway at around 6:15 a.m.

Investigators say the business wasn't open at the time. An employee was outside, ringing a bell to get in. That's when the vehicle the suspect was in pulled up. Investigators say it was a newer model metallic gray Dodge Charger.

A suspect got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and asked if the restaurant was open. He then reportedly tried to force the door open and to take the employee's purse. The manager tried to push back on the door, which is when investigators say the suspect fired one shot, hitting the manager.

The suspects then took off. Investigators say there were at least two people in the car.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 4.

.@HCSOTexas investigating a shooting that happened at the Cracker Barrel off the North Freeway.



Authorities say a man shot a woman who worked at the restaurant after attempting to rob her. She’s currently in critical condition. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/koSv706l7y — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) January 15, 2022

Investigators released the below images of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477

They’ve released these photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/dp4U7EMvTQ — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) January 15, 2022