Some Other Place, Salvation Army working together to provide shelter during arctic cold front

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the arctic chill expected to cross through southeast Texas, many people are looking for a place to keep warm.

For some, a non-profit organization called, Some Other Place, will be just that.

The organization will be extending their day shelter into an overnight shelter for the first time.

The Executive Director at Some Other Place, Christopher Robertson says that the shelter is extending their daytime services and preparing to stay open as a warming center.

“We're going to go to lunch then after lunch do hot coco and later in the day bring them some gumbo something to keep them warm," said Robertson.

He says that he and his staff, and 30 volunteers from Victory Temple Church will be ready to keep facility doors open, if the Beaumont salvation army gets full.

A Salvation Army Case Manager, Elizabeth Rodriguez says that the salvation army is adding a 24-hour warming station to their existing 40-bed overnight shelter.

She says that what the shelter is really in need of, is volunteers.

"We hope to be getting some through the VA, and hopefully they will because we really are short staffed," said Rodriguez.

Councilman Mike Getz says that that’s where the city will step in.

"In situations like this you've got to reach out and get volunteers to come in and make sure everything runs smoothly,” said Getz.

The councilman says that the homeless coalition can help the two organizations, in order to make sure no one gets left out on the streets, in the cold.

Both non-profits need cold wear gear like jackets, coats and socks.