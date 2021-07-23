Teen volunteers helping Southeast Texans recovering from hurricane-related damage

The group of teenage volunteers and their sponsors are part of an organization called U.M. ARMY, an outreach group from the United Methodist Church.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — A non-profit organization is helping Southeast Texans who are still in need after natural disasters devastated the region with one project at a time.

Recently, the volunteers have been helping part of the Southeast Texas community that is still struggling from the damage caused by Tropical Storm Harvey and Hurricane Laura.

The volunteers have laid floors, cleared debris, built stairs, put walls in homes and more. Those who have received help form the organizations said that with each project they take on, the non-profit changes people’s lives.

Deweyville resident Robert Greenleaf had to get his leg amputated because of Peripheral Arterial disease. Greenleaf planned on adding a ramp to his porch, but the porch was falling apart due to previous flooding.

“I was trapped inside my own house,” Greenleaf said. “I could not do this. They did not force it on me, and I just let it happen, and it did.”

Greenleaf has no idea how the non-profit found him, but he said he's grateful and humbled for their service and thanks God the U.M. ARMY came when they did.

U.M. ARMY volunteers said the look on the face of the people they help when the organization finishes projects is the reason why the teenagers love helping.