Non-profit organization steps up to help Beaumont woman struck by car

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman has new hope after a horrific crash.

Jasmine Hamilton spent four months in the ICU after she was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Gulf and Weiss in Beaumont's North End in March of 2020.

Her injuries left her quadriplegic unable to move any of her limbs.

Hamilton’s road to recovery has been filled with support. From the woman who stopped to check on her after she was hit to the non-profit hoping to make her more comfortable in her own home.



"It Takes A Village" non-profit wants to take the weight off of Hamilton’s family as they work through this life-changing experience.

A little over a year ago in a matter of seconds, Hamilton and her mother Erin Turner's world changed.



“I got a call about 850 March 27, the 2020s, and my baby had been hit by a car and she was unresponsive when the MS got there,” Turner said.



Hamilton went from being a healthy teenager to now a quadriplegic at St. Elizabeth, which has become her home for five months.



“I had to stop everything to take care of her,” Turner said.



As you could imagine life hasn't been the easiest for this family and things get even harder around the holidays.



“It's our first Christmas not being able just not able to walk or, you know, move around,” Turner said.



They created a Christmas list and were hoping for a Christmas miracle.



“You know and seeing them as Jackson reached out to help us and I say well, I hope this is real,” Turner said.



A non-profit called "It Takes A Village" is coming together to take care of this village.



“So if we can look back on Jasmine, with all of the hope and vision that she has to get through this Christmas season. Surely we can bless her with the items on her list,” said Shirley Chachere, Vice President of "It Takes A Village."

Chachere said they're hoping to bless Hamilton with a ramp.



“Her family needs to be able to get her successfully out of this home in case of an emergency. There's only one way in Jasmine needs two ways,” Chachere said.



Jasmine said her goal is to become a walking miracle.



“I'm not used to sitting down a lot. Hopefully, I'll be able to walk again,” Hamilton said.



Aside from her medical needs, Hamilton loves things that most 20-year-olds enjoy.



“You know she wants the makeup. Hey, we need somebody to do the eyelashes to jewelry. She wants, you know, gold studs. You know the earrings," Chachere said.



"It Takes A Village" wants to fill the family's void and offer them new hope.



“They've been on this journey for a long time without a lot of help from the community. So, it's just time to put the sunshine in this household,” Chachere said.

Other items on Hamilton’s list include a headrest, compression socks, baby wipes the list goes on.



They are accepting donations via CashApp and they’ve made a suggested Christmas list for Hamilton. The CashApp tag to donate is $Sherylj66.

The items listed below are things she would like to get for Christmas plus items she needs on a daily basis to help with her daily care, according to the family.

Large screen tablet

Cell phone

Gold stud earrings

Bath and Body products

Eyeshadows

Lashes

Soft booties XL

Copper compression socks XL

Wide neck T-shirts/shirts 1X-2X

She loves BLING items/clothing

Shea butter

Cocoa butter

A&D ointment

Gift cards

Paper towels

Kleenex

13-gallon trash bags

Baby wipes

Bottled water

Toilet paper

Wheelchair headrest

Wheelchair ramp

14 inch human hair weave tracks 4 packs of 1B