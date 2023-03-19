Families can get down payment help up to $40,000

Legacy Community Development Corporation will help cover down payments up to $40k for those who qualify.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit is offering families looking for affordable housing more options in Port Arthur. Sunday, Legacy Community Development Corporation, showed two of its new affordable houses.

The homes are on 901 Stillwell Boulevard in Port Arthur. Anyone can buy them, but they are part of an affordable housing program.

Executive of Legacy Community Development Corporation Vivian Ballou told 12news that the program offers many resources to families looking to buy a home.

"We help them through any type of credit issues that they might have. Work with them on getting a preapproval. Then we work with them through all the way to the closing of the property and then the transition," Ballou said.

The program also offers people that qualify up to $40,000 in down payment assistance. Ballou said this offers families a chance to get ahead.

"The best way to gain wealth is through homeownership. So what we do is try to help."

Interested buyers can qualify for this assistance, no matter what your credit score is, according to the non-profit.

Dozens of families visited the non-profit's open house. The homes range from 12 to 1,300 square feet, with appealing features like granite countertops and two car garages.

Arleen Hall is looking for a home for her son. She was one of the many people that joined the tour. Hall told 12News that she was impressed by the quality of these homes.

"Oh the master bedroom is awesome the bathroom is awesome. It's just beautiful. I mean it's well put together. And I know anyone that get these here homes will be well pleased."

Legacy Community Development Corporation does not just help with the process of getting a home. The non-profit helps buyers after they have purchased the home.

"We also provide the post purchase education that's needed to make sure they're able to sustain the property," according to Ballou.