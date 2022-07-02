Non-profit hoping to use downtown warehouse to grow fresh produce for Beaumont ISD, SETX Food Bank

The non-profit organization is not asking the City of Beaumont to fund the project.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit organization came up with a plan to turn a warehouse in downtown Beaumont into something that will benefit students, another non-profit and underprivileged populations.

The City of Beaumont owns a warehouse near the Lakeside Center, according to Beaumont Councilman Mike Getz. The warehouse is not being used for anything and is in a, “state of disrepair.”

Getz suggested that Econautics, a non-profit organization, consider the warehouse for plans they had of doing, "something incredible downtown.” The organization was looking for a location.

Econautics took Getz's suggestion and came up with a project that could include a famer’s market, a concept kitchen and a rooftop veranda. It would also provide the chance to grow fresh organic produce through hydroponics.

Through hydroponics, the organization will "produce food in a controlled, soilless setting," according to the U.S Department of Agriculture. The USDA says hydroponics is a, "growing area of commercial food production."

The produce grown will go to the Southeast Texas Food Bank, Beaumont Independent School District and to underprivileged populations.

"What's not to like," Getz asked in a Facebook post.

The non-profit organization is not asking the city of Beaumont to fund the project. They plan to raise the funds needed through grants and by fundraising.

Getz thanked Beaumont officials for giving Econautics a chance.

“A big thank you to interim City Manager Chris Boone for having the vision to see this opportunity and working with Econuatics to have access to the warehouse to design this proposal,” Getz said.