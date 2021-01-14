No threat to Vidor ISD campuses after call for short lockdown Thursday afternoon

Vidor Police said they started getting calls around 1 p.m. about a person walking with a gun along Orange Street.

VIDOR, Texas — Three Vidor Independent School District campuses went into a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon after police received phone calls about a person walking nearby the schools with a gun.

The district called for a lockdown at Vidor High School, Vidor Middle School, and Oak Forest Elementary campuses.

There was no danger to the campuses or students, according to the district. The day resumed as normal following the lockdown.

Officers with the Vidor Police Department said they started getting calls around 1 p.m. about the person walking with the gun along Orange Street.

Officials contacted the district and sent an officer to the location as a precaution, according to a news release from Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

The person ran for an unknown reason when police arrived at the scene, according to the release.

Officers caught up with the person and realized the gun was a pellet gun. The person was not arrested, according to the release.

