No students hurt after crash involving Hardin-Jefferson ISD bus along US-90 highway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — No students were injured after a Thursday afternoon crash involving a school bus in Jefferson County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of US 90 and Rice Field Road.

The crash involved a car and a Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District bus with students on board.

No students were injured, but the driver of the car sustained minor injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.