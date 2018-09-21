The USDA recalled more than 130-thousand pounds of ground beef Wednesday after reports the meat could be contaminated with E. coli.

The beef came from a Cargill Meat Solutions distribution center in Fort Morgan, CO. The USDA issued the recall after reports of 17 people getting sick and one death between July 5 and July 25.

April Nelson with Cargill corporate affairs told Channel 6 Thursday the sicknesses and death were all centered in Florida. Nelson also pointed out that the beef was produced in June and would no longer be on store shelves.

When asked if any of the beef was sold in Texas stores, Nelson said Cargill distributes its beef to smaller suppliers which then distributes them to stores around the country. She could not say for sure if the beef was sold in Texas but she said the USDA was working to get a full list of the stores that received the beef.

The list of recalled products can be found here. The labels can be seen here.

© 2018 KCEN