KOUNTZE, Texas — First responders were called to the Kountze Nursing Center on FM 1293 on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

The call came in about a fire, and responders tell 12News they have determined an air conditioner unit caught fire.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

The facility is located at 604 FM 1293 in Kountze.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.