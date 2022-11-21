Trailer home in West Orange declared total loss after fire Monday afternoon

A witness told a 12News crew at the scene that an elderly resident who lived there left about 30 minutes before the fire was noticed.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported after a trailer home caught fire in West Orange Monday.

It happened in the 1300 block of East Milam Street in West Orange.

A witness told a 12News crew at the scene that an elderly resident who lived there left about 30 minutes before the fire was noticed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The trailer home is considered a total loss.

West Orange Fire Department, West Orange Police Department, and Acadian Ambulance responded to the fire.

Cause of fire not known

[3:46 PM] Ingram, David