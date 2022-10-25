No injuries reported after Beaumont ISD school bus, car crash Tuesday afternoon

Officials at the scene say the driver of the car failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the school bus.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after a Beaumont Independent School District bus and a passenger vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Iola Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The bus was carrying Beaumont United High School students, according to BISD spokesperson Adam Thibodeaux.

There were about 18 students on the bus at the time, plus the driver.

Officials at the scene say the driver of the car failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the school bus.

The school contacted parents to tell them the bus was in accident although no one was hurt as it is standard protocol, according to Thibodeaux.

Beaumont EMS and fire department responded to the scene.

A new bus came and transported the students in another Beaumont ISD bus.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.