No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville Thursday afernoon

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn.

The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at a barn and spread to the house.

Fire Chief Matt Manshack with ESD #4 tells 12News A burn pile found at the scene did not start the fire. The fire spread from the barn to the burn pile and to the house.

No injuries were reported. One resident of the house was there at the time of the fire and was able to get out.

ESD #4 is the fire department that initially responded. They were assisted by Orange County ESD #1, ESD #2, ESD #3 and by Newton County ESD #1.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was also on site to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.