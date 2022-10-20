x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville Thursday afernoon

Fire Chief Matt Manshack with ESD #4 tells 12News the burn pile found at the scene did not start the fire.
Credit: 12NewsNow

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn. 

The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at a barn and spread to the house. 

Fire Chief Matt Manshack with ESD #4 tells 12News A burn pile found at the scene did not start the fire. The fire spread from the barn to the burn pile and to the house.

No injuries were reported. One resident of the house was there at the time of the fire and was able to get out.

ESD #4 is the fire department that initially responded.  They were assisted by Orange County ESD #1, ESD #2, ESD #3 and by Newton County ESD #1. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was also on site to assist. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Credit: E.J. Williams
Credit: E.J. Williams
Credit: E.J. Williams

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Students, staff safe following threats against Memorial High School

Before You Leave, Check This Out