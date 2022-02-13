No injuries reported after Sunday night fire devastates Orange County home

This is the third reported house fire that area crews responded to on Sunday night.

ORANGE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fire devastated a home in Orange County on Sunday night.

Orange firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Barrett Street around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, responding firefighters found a house engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters told a 12News crew at the scene that the fire started in the garage. It then travelled to the front of the home.

Everybody who was inside the home was able to escape unharmed. This was the third reported house fire in Orange County on Sunday night.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

