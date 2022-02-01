No injuries reported after Sunday evening fire heavily damages Orange home, investigation underway

Responding crews found a house fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

ORANGE, Texas — Fire crews are investigating after a Sunday evening fire heavily damaged an Orange home.

It happened in the 500 block of Decatur Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Orange firefighters responded to a reported structure fire.

Responding crews found a house fully engulfed in smoke and flames. Firefighters told 12News crews at the scene that the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

A house next to the one on fire was also damaged by the flames.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

