No injuries reported, investigation underway after fire destroys trailer in Little Cypress

Upon arrival, crews found a trailer home fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — First responders in Orange County are investigating after a fire destroyed a trailer in Little Cypress. 

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of Highway 87. Firefighters from Orange County ESD 3 responded to a call about a structure fire in the Little Cypress area.

Upon arrival, crews found a trailer home fully engulfed in smoke and flames. 

The trailer was a total fire. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. 

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

