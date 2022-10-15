No injuries reported, shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Louisiana chemical plant

An onsite emergency response team quickly contained the fire.

WESTLAKE, La. — An investigation is underway after reports of an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana.

The Office of Homeland Security temporarily issued a shelter-in-place for those living near Houston River Road and Guillory Road in Westlake, Louisiana, after reports of an explosion and fire at the Sasol chemical plant, according to the Louisiana State Police release.

An onsite emergency team quickly contained the fire that took place at Sasol's Lake Charles Chemical Complex Ziegler alcohol unit.

All Sasol employees have been accounted for and no injuries were reported, according to a Westlake Police Department release. The fire did not damage any off-site areas.

Sasol notified the appropriate officials and regulators.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear, but officials are investigating the incident.

The Ziegler alcohol facility manufactures specialty alcohols used in consumer care products as well as other applications.

Roads near the area were previously shut down due to the incident, but have since reopened.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From West Lake Police Department release:

Update:

Shelter in place has been lifted, Houston River road has been opened back up.

______________________________________________________________

From Sasol:

Early this afternoon, Sasol had a fire at its Lake Charles Chemical Complex Ziegler alcohol unit. Our on-site emergency response team responded swiftly, and the fire is contained. Our primary concern is the safety of our employees and the community. All Sasol employees are accounted for with no reported injuries associated with the fire. There were no off-site impacts and no call to action for the nearby community. Sasol notified all appropriate local officials and regulators accordingly. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. The Ziegler alcohol facility manufactures specialty alcohols used in consumer care products as well as other applications.

***Westlake Police is trying to contact OEP in reference to the shelter in place. We were notified that there WAS a shelter in place, and have not gotten verification that it may have been lifted, although it appears that it may have been. For people calling about the CAER sirens- they were damaged during the Hurricanes.

_______________________________________________________________

Please stay out of the area of Houston River Road/Myrtle Springs Road due to a fire at Sasol. ***WE ARE NOW UNDER A SHELTER IN PLACE. Roads in the area are shut down. We will advise when roads are reopened and shelter in place has been lifted.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.