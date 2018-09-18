BRIDGE CITY — Volunteer firefighters in Bridge City are investigating following an early Tuesday morning house fire.

Firefighters from Bridge City Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire just after 4 a.m..

Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the fire that happened in the 6000 block of Inez Avenue.

The fire was just off FM408.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported according to firefighters on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

