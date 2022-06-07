No injuries reported after 18-wheeler catches fire on Interstate 10 in Vidor, investigation underway

The driver was able to pull over and disconnect the empty trailer before it caught fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an 18-wheeler caught fire Wednesday in Vidor.

The incident happened on Interstate 10 at exit 864. Troopers believe that an 18-wheeler was traveling west shortly before 4:30 p.m. when smoke began coming from the wheels on the trailer.

The driver was able to pull over and disconnect the empty trailer before it caught fire.

The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were not injured.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

ORANGE COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a commercial motor vehicle fire on Interstate Highway 10, at mile marker 864 in Vidor, that occurred today, July 6, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:20 p.m., a 2023 International truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west. It is reported that the wheel bearings began to smoke on the semi-trailer. The driver was able to pull to the shoulder of the road and disconnect the empty trailer prior to it catching fire.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Ricardo Romano-Quezada and passenger, 37-year-old Valente Cantù-Arroyo, both of Mexico, were not injured.

There is no additional information available at this time.