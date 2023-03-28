No injuries reported after Tuesday morning fire at Beaumont apartment building

"It's pretty bad, you know, I just about done lost everything, but then I know, God got me," the resident tells 12News.

BEAUMONT, Texas — No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at a four-unit apartment building in Beaumont Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to 2272 Washington Boulevard.

Beaumont Fire Rescue Captain Otis Brooks tells 12News a resident woke up to a popping nose and smelled smoke. He went to go find out what was happening, but the smoke was too strong.

The resident ran out the back door and alerted his upstairs neighbor.

No one was injured and the fire was accidental, according to Brooks.

The resident of the unit where the apartment started tells 12News, he is just grateful to God he was able to make it out alive.

"It's pretty bad, you know, I just about done lost everything, but then I know, God got me," he tells 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.